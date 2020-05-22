Radhe Was Supposed To Clash With Laxmmi Bomb Today, Salman Khan Fans Celebrate It With Mock Reviews

Salman Khan in Radhe (Photo credit: Twitter)

It's Eid tomorrow. In Bollywood, it's the other way of saying it's a Salman Khan day. Apart from 2013, he has never missed this date and mostly all his films have done tremendous business. But 2020 is different. There are cinemas at the theatre and no Salman Khan as well. The global pandemic COVID-19 has shut all the cinema halls which means no movies. Salman's Radhe and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb were supposed to clash today. But the fans of Salman don't leave any moment to cherish their superstar. So today they have started to trend Radhe with mock reviews of the film. Salman Khan’s Radhe, Ranveer Singh’s 83, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb: Here’s Why These Big-Budget Movies Won’t Be Releasing On OTT Platforms Anytime Soon

Before you smirk and make a smug face, these reviews are by the actor's fans. So obviously, they are sweet and positive. After all, they have mammoth expectations from their idol. Check them out here.

Rave Reviews coming from 1st half of #Radhe. Salmania all over the nation🔥 pic.twitter.com/r7OluCQaKB — Ashish ( Salmaniac) (@Being_Ashu21) May 22, 2020

Bang bang opening hope!

#Radhe opens with BANGG!!! EARTH SHATTERING response in Morning & Noon Shows Rejoice Salmania This could have been my tweet today But Sadly ......It's not@BeingSalmanKhan — M͓̽m͓̽o͓̽s͓̽e͓̽e͓̽n͓̽ (@TheMmoseen_87) May 22, 2020

Terrific review only if...

#Radhe Review : SPECTACULAR, TERRIFIC 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@BeingSalmanKhan as RADHE is Unstoppable & is Back with a Bang 💥💥💥💥 Going to be the BIGGEST ever Boxoffice DHAMAAKA this EID despite Clash . pic.twitter.com/Yf6t9CfNh8 — Sanskari023 (@sanskari023) May 22, 2020

Blockbuster review too...

Watched : #Radhe ONE WORD REVIEW- BLOCKBUSTER @BeingSalmanKhan is BACK ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 — D R A C O ⚡️ (@iDracoRKF) May 22, 2020

A clash review...

Clash review Salman's #Radhe One word review :> Rip box office records _⭐⭐⭐⭐🌠 . Akshay's #laxmibomb disappointed _⭐🌠 . pic.twitter.com/pHiDZo2Zno — Tiger is back🤘🏻 (@Bhavesh74667966) May 22, 2020

Bombastic review

So just watched #Radhe #Radhe: BOMBASTIC🔥🔥 A classic Salman Khan festival flick with refined back-drop of a stylish crime thriller with enthralling score and larger-than-life heroism. All records is in Danger 1st 400 cr movie of bollywood #SalmanKhan#RadheReview pic.twitter.com/c3TpRgVIug — Çûtë_Döll (@Cute_Doll5) May 22, 2020

Now that's plausible

RADHE DAY...! Hope Salman Khan will give something related to #Radhe to all of us, we have been waiting for this day for a long time... pic.twitter.com/qIkNzpJUO2 — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) May 22, 2020

And an occupancy report as well

Now watching #Radhe first day first show Housefull 100% occupancy morning shows @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/frtso1addl — Amit Lalwani (@AmitLalwani) May 22, 2020

This is why Salman Khan is still popular even after being over 50 years old. Eid without him seems incomplete to his fans.