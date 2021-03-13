Radhe's new poster was unveiled by Salman Khan today to confirm the release date of the film. It will indeed be an Eid 2021 release, as is usual with Salman Khan. While his fans are extremely happy at the news, there are some who realised the poster may not be an original one. A Twitter user pointed out that the poster looks wildly similar to Brake, an American thriller that released in 2012. Now was it a coincidence? Well, we hope so. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan Abides by His Eid Release Commitment, Film To Arrive in Theatres on May 13

Brake is a movie about a secret service agent who is held captive in the trunk of a car and how this incident influences his mental and physical well-being. From the poster, it is evident that Brake is an action thriller with a lot of helicopters and guns in the imagery. Radhe's poster just altered the colour tone of the poster with a few landscape changes. Salman is even holding the gun in a similar fashion as in the Brake poster.

Copy cat @BeingSalmanKhan ki versatility dekh rahe ho guys unhone aankhe niche karli😱😱#Radhe pic.twitter.com/wJ8Lh76oxA — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) March 13, 2021

Radhe starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash will release on May 13. It is directed by Prahbhudheva.

