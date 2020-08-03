It's a special day as the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 3 in India. The festival marks a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters. To make the festivities even more merrier, Akshay Kumar has now announced his upcoming film and also released a first look poster. Wondering why the announcement was made today? Well, the film titled Raksha Bandhan will revolve around the brother-sister relation and how special this bond is. Releasing the first look poster, Akshay dedicated the film to this sister Alka. Atrangi Re: New Still of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan Hits the Internet; Shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Film to Resume in October 2020.

Sharing the first look poster of the film which shows Akshay getting a hug from four of his on-screen sisters whose faces we cannot determine, the actor wrote, "A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special." The film will certainly be an entertainer given that is being directed by Anand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma.

Check Out the Poster Of The Film Here:

A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai,this one is very special pic.twitter.com/3h4wxPltC1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 3, 2020

The film's release date has also been announced by the makers which is set for November 5, 2021. This will be Akshay's second collaboration with director Anand L Rai after Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles.

