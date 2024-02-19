Bollywood is abuzz with the news of actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani's upcoming wedding! While they've kept their romance relatively private, their love story culminates in a two-day celebration with pre-wedding rituals starting today (February 19, 2024) in the beautiful beach state of Goa. Now, with just a few days to go before D-day, here's all you need to know about the much-anticipated nuptials of the B-town couple. Let's get started! Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh’s Wedding Invitation Goes VIRAL; Invite Reveals Ceremony Date, Theme (View Pics).

Wedding Date

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to exchange vows on February 21 in Goa, surrounded by their loved ones. The couple, who publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2021, will celebrate their union amidst the stunning beachside backdrop, marking a joyous culmination of their love saga.

Change in Wedding Venue Post PM Modi’s Call

Initially, the couple planned a grand destination wedding abroad (Middle East). However, they opted for a more intimate celebration in Goa, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote domestic weddings. This change of plans speaks volumes about the couple's down-to-earth nature and desire for a personalised ceremony. FYI, their shaadi will reportedly take place at ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa in Goa. Jackky Bhagnani- Rakul Preet Singh Wedding: Actor's Residence Decked Up With Fairy Lights As Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin in Full Swing (See Pics).

Rakul Preet Sing, Jackky Bhagnani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eco-friendly Wedding

Rakul and Jackky have gone green for their Goa wedding! Ditching paper invites and fireworks, they'll offset their celebration's carbon footprint by planting trees – a unique and eco-conscious touch for their big day.

Wedding Guestlist

As excitement builds for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's upcoming nuptials, reports suggest that several Bollywood celebrities are heading to Goa to celebrate with the couple. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur will be flying to Goa to attend the wedding. Today (Feb 19), Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Esha Deol were papped, arriving in Goa for Rakul and Jackky's shaadi. Having said that, apart from the guestlist, it's also said that there is a strict no-photo policy at the wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wedding Food Menu

Rakul and Jackky promise not only grandeur at their wedding but also culinary innovation. Reports reveal a unique menu curated by a renowned chef, blending beloved desi flavours with international influences. Think healthy twists on favourites like sushi, catering to the couple's preferences. Imagine delectable gluten-free and sugar-free options adding a touch of indulgence without compromising on well-being. Yum!

Bride and Groom's Wedding Couture

Reports suggest that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani may have chosen designer Tarun Tahiliani for their upcoming wedding attire. This speculation arose after the couple was seen at Tahiliani's Mumbai store on February 16. However, official confirmation regarding their wedding attire is still awaited.

Reception After Wedding

While there is no official confirmation, it’s said that after tying the knot in Goa, the couple might host a wedding reception for their industry friends and colleagues in Mumbai.

