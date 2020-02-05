Ram Charan and Jr NTR's historical Drama RRR to Clash with Ek Villain 2 on January 8, 2021

RRR to clash with Ek Villain 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR will not release in 2020 and the same has been confirmed by the makers via a Twitter post. The historical drama directed by SS Rajamouli will now hit the screens on January 8, 2021, and it won't be a solo release. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in July 2020 and lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. However, a minor delay in their shooting schedule has resulted in RRR makers pushing forward the film's release date. The clash, however, is imminent for the project as it will now clash with John Abraham's Ek Villain 2.

Recently Ekta Kapoor announced her collaboration with Bhushan Kumar's T Series for the sequel of Ek Villain which will hit the screens in January next year. Though no official confirmation about the star cast is out yet, there's a strong buzz about John Abraham coming on board for it. RRR is touted as the next big release in South considering it is Rajamouli's next directorial after the smashing success of Baahubali 2. The movie also has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances with British actress, Olivia Morris. RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s Irish Co-Star Ray Stevenson Has a Huge Marvel Cinematic Universe Connection – Read Deets.

Check Out the Announcements

When the first thing u both say Is ‘JAI MATA DI‘🤘🤘🤘🤟🤣🙏🏼Looking forward to up the entertainment quotient with @itsBhushanKumar!Starting with the sequel of 2014 blockbuster - #EkVillain! The second instalment will release on Jan 8, 2021! It’s indeed a mark of a new beginning🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5e4uY4Htdc — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) January 30, 2020

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

The second week of January is slowly gradually becoming the next hot spot for Bollywood releases. After the super success of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and now with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji tasting the same victory at the box office, the release date now holds prominence for production houses and film distributors. No wonder the makers of RRR decided to book in the same slot.