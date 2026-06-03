‘Ram Gopal Varma Owes INR 1.25 Crore to Technicians’: FWICE Hits Back at Filmmaker After His ‘Kangaroo Court’ Remark Amid ‘Don 3’ Row (Watch Video)

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit has hit back at filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for suggesting that FWICE should be banned. He made a shocking revelation that RGV himself owes the technicians more than 1 crore for his movie Officer. During a press conference on Wednesday, Ashoke Pandit disclosed, "We live in a democratic country, and hence everyone is entitled to their opinion. But we would like to tell the world today that Ram Gopal Varma owes more than a crore and 25 lakhs to the technicians and to the workers." Ranveer Singh Ban: FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive Against Actor After CINTAA, Producers Guild and IMPPA Mediate.

He clarified that they are not sharing this information in an attempt to take revenge on the Satya maker, but are simply trying to remind him. "This case has been going on since 2017. He made a Telugu feature film named Officer". The Federation was constantly trying to resolve the matter, but in 2019, Ram Gopal Varma wrote a letter to the Federation asking for an extended deadline on the overdue," he added.

FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit Slams Ram Gopal Varma After His Viral Tweet

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After this, Ashoke Pandit went on to read the letter penned by RGV to the federation, excerpts from which went, "We have made a film named Officer and for the same, there are outstanding payments to be made to the federation, associate members, and other vendors. We as a company, understand that it has been 20 months that these payments have been long outstanding and we are fully aware and accountable for each and every due to be made, respectively. We hereby request a final timeline by which we shall make the entire outstanding payment to the federation and the respective vendors. We request you to provide, as the final deadline, 4th of March 2019, to clear the entire payout list."

Ashok Pandit further revealed that despite so much time, the money has still not reached the federation. He even demanded an apology from the filmmaker. On May 29, Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted calling FWICE a 'kangaroo court', after it imposed a non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer Singh following his exit from Don 3. "FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorised regulatory body , and at best it’s a kangaroo court , which by definition pretends to deliver justice , but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality," RGV had written on X. Did Ranveer Singh Admit He Wouldn’t Have Quit ‘Don 3’ if ‘Dhurandhar’ Hadn’t Been a Blockbuster? Here’s What We Know.

However, FWICE decided to revoke the ban on Wednesday after the Dhurandhar star sent a legal notice to the organisation. So, what started as a controversy between Ranveer and Farhan Akhtar ended up getting FWICE, Ram Gopal Varma, and many others from the industry involved.

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