As the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is all set to take place tomorrow, January 22, 2024, the air is filled with excitement and devotion. Beyond the architectural marvel and historical significance, the celebration is incomplete without the soul-stirring melodies that pay homage to Lord Ram. From the magical tune of “Ram Siya Ram” from Adipurush to the soulful track “Pal Pal Hai Bhaari” from Swades, several Bollywood songs capture the essence of the occasion. They would be great to add to your Ram Mandir Inauguration Day playlist for a perfect celebration. Check out the list here! Arun Govil, Jr NTR, Jeetendra and Other Actors Who Portrayed Lord Ram on Screen.

“Ghar More Pardesiya”

The soulful song from the movie Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, welcomes Lord Ram with unmatched emotion.

Ghar More Pardesiya Song

“Ramji Ki Nikli Sawari”

A classic by Mohammad Rafi featuring Rishi Kapoor, this bhajan is a timeless ode to the glory of Lord Ram. The song is from the 1979 film Sargam.

Ramji Ki Nikli Sawari Song

“Pal Pal Hai Bhaari “

From the film Swades, this heartfelt track featuring Gayatri Mohan and Shah Rukh Khan narrates the grandeur of Lord Ram.

Pal Pal Hai Bhaari Song

“Ram Chandra Keh Gaye Siya Se”

Dilip Kumar's evergreen Bollywood song dedicated to Lord Ram continues to captivate hearts with its timeless appeal.

Ram Chandra Keh Gaye Siya Se Song

“Ram Siya Ram” and “Jai Shri Ram” From Adipurush

Despite Adipurush's storytelling shortcomings, the song “Ram Siya Ram”, sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, stands out for its melodious tune and powerful lyrics.

Ram Siya Ram Song

The resonant notes of the song "Jai Shri Ram" from Adipurush perfectly align with the essence of the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. The melody encapsulates the timeless theme of the triumph of good over evil, a narrative central to the revered story of Lord Ram. Adding it to your playlist promises to deepen the atmosphere of devotion and celebration.

Jai Shri Ram Song

“Mann Ki Aankhon Se Main Dekhun”

It is a devotional gem by Mohammad Rafi from the film Mahabali Hanuman, expressing deep reverence for Lord Ram.

Mann Ki Aankhon Se Main Dekhun Song

“Hey Rom Rom Mein Basne Wale Ram”

Sung by Asha Bhosle and filmed on Waheeda Rehman, this song celebrates Ram's supreme presence.

Hey Rom Rom Mein Basne Wale Ram Song

“Hey Ram Tere Raj Mein”

Lata Mangeshkar's rendition of Pradeep's composition from the film Bajrangbali continues to hold relevance with its timeless appeal.

Hey Ram Tere Raj Mein Song

“Ram Se Bada Ram Ka Naam”

A unique bhajan by holy expert Ravindra Jain for Randhir Kapoor’s film Ram Bharose.

Ram Se Bada Ram Ka Naam Song

As the chants of Jai Shri Ram resonate, these musical tributes promise to elevate the spiritual ambience during the occasion of Ram Mandir Inauguration, creating a rich and unforgettable experience for all.

