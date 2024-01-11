Ayodhya is poised to host a historic event with the upcoming pran pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla, signifying the inauguration of a new era. Scheduled for January 22, this consecration ceremony will herald the long-awaited construction of the Ram Temple. It won't merely be a political assembly but a convergence of India's luminaries, encompassing icons, celebrities, industrialists, and sporting legends. An array of political figures, business tycoons, athletes, and renowned personalities have received invitations to grace this momentous occasion. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash and Others Invited to Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony in the spiritual town of Uttar Pradesh. The Vedic rituals for Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha ceremony will commence on January 16, a week ahead of the main ceremony. According to reports, indicate that during the 'pran pratishtha' occasion, it's expected that more than hundreds of thousands of devotees will assemble in the temple town.

The invitee list encompasses approximately 7,000 guests from India and abroad. For the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, 6,000 invitation cards have been sent to invitees nationwide. Also, take a look at the list of film fraternity celebrities who will attend this remarkable historical celebration. Ram Temple Inauguration: Randeep Hooda Receives Invitation for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya, Shares Invite Card on Insta!.

Celebrities Who Receives Invitation For Ram Mandir Inauguration:

- Amitabh Bachchan

- Madhuri Dixit

- Rajinikanth

- Akshay Kumar

- Anupam Kher

- Chiranjeevi

- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

- Dhanush

- Mohanlal

- Ranbir Kapoor and His Wife Alia Bhatt

- Rishab Shetty

- Kangana Ranaut

- Madhur Bhandarkar

- Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff

- Ajay Devgn

- Prabhas

- Yash

- Sunny Deol

- Ayushmann Khurrana

- Arun Govil

- Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala

- Madhur Bhandarkar

- Mahaveer Jain

- Randeep Hooda and His wife Lin Laishram

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will nourish numerous devotees, while Ayodhya readies tent cities for the significant Ram Temple consecration, anticipating a large gathering. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust arranges accommodations for 10,000-15,000 participants. Local authorities intensify security and logistics, preparing for the surge during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, ensuring a smooth, spiritually enriching event.

