Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. It has been a long time since fans are waiting to know about the two taking their relationship to the next level. Although there has been no official announcement yet on Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, speculations are rife that the couple would be tying the knot by the mid of this month. On numerous occasions Ranbir and Alia have been asked about their marriage plans, but the lovebirds have remained tight-lipped. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Marry at Kapoor’s Ancestral Home in April 2022 – Reports.

From the bachelor party, wedding festivities, marriage date, venue, guest list – there are numerous rumours doing rounds about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Here are some of the details that we know about the couple’s wedding. Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Get Married On April 17 – Reports.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Date – As per reports, the couple’s wedding ceremony would be an intimate affair and it would be taking place on April 17. Only family members and close friends of the duo would be seen in attendance.

The Wedding Venue – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s intimate marriage ceremony is said to take place at the RK Bungalow in Chembur, Mumbai. It is also said that wedding organisers have started the process to deck up the venue for the big day.

The Adorable Couple

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pre-Wedding Festivities – The pre-wedding functions of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to kickstart from April 13 and it is expected to go on for three to four days. And the ceremonies will also include Punjabi traditions.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Bachelor Party – It is said that the Kapoor lad is planning a lavish bachelor party at his residence for which his close pals Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji would be seen in attendance.

Alia Bhatt’s Bridal Outfit – According to reports, the gorgeous actress would be donning outfits for her big day designed by the most loved designers in the industry – Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi.

Guests List – Although Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding invite are not out yet, it is reported that the guests have been informed about the big day much in advance. The guests for the couple’s wedding include the Kapoor and Bhatt family members, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta and Manish Malhotra. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are also said to be invited for the function.

Fans are eagerly looking forward for the official announcement from the Kapoor and Bhatt families. One just can’t wait to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as a married couple!

