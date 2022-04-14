Amitabh Bachchan Extends Love-Filled Greetings to His Brahmastra Co-Stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Ahead of Their Wedding (Watch Video). Ahead of his youngest daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was spotted taking a morning walk outside his residence in Juhu on Thursday. Mahesh was spotted by shutterbugs dressed in his signature all black outfit. He wore a black T-shirt paired with black pants and slippers as he took his morning stroll.

Before going back into his house, Mahesh waved at the photographer. Alia, who is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, is all set to marry her longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday afternoon. The two first met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt To Tie the Knot on Baisakhi 2022, Confirms Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

It was in 2020, Ranbir in an interview confirmed about their relationship. The mehendi ceremony of the two actors took place on Wednesday. Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aadar Jain and Ayan Mukerji, among many others, were seen attending the celebration.