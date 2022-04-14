Before going back into his house, Mahesh waved at the photographer. Alia, who is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, is all set to marry her longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday afternoon. The two first met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt To Tie the Knot on Baisakhi 2022, Confirms Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.
Check Out The Viral Video Below:
View this post on Instagram
It was in 2020, Ranbir in an interview confirmed about their relationship. The mehendi ceremony of the two actors took place on Wednesday. Celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aadar Jain and Ayan Mukerji, among many others, were seen attending the celebration.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).