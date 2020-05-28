Randeep Hooda Calls Out A Twitter User For Spreading Fake News About Uttarakhand Forest Fires, State CM Thanks Him For His Support

Randeep Hooda, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Randeep Hooda's Twitter timeline is quite informational. He likes to put up what he believes in very strongly especially nature and animal welfare posts. Recently, a lot of news stories have been doing the rounds of the internet regarding Uttarakhand forest fires. Quelling people's panic, the actor gave a detailed report of how such a phenomenon is natural in Uttarakhand. He even provided graphs to support his point. Yet people decided to spread the fake images of the incident claiming the fire is raging on. That too even after PIB Uttarakhand and CM Trivendra Singh Rawat dismissed the images. Randeep again called out a Twitter user and the CM thanked him for his support. Randeep Hooda on Not Watching Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: ‘It Didn’t Excite Me Much’

As per a previous fact check post by PIB In Uttarakhand on Twitter, it has been clarified that the images used to report the fires are fake. CM urged people to not listen to it too but some people just don't get it. Check out the conversations right here...

Dear @RandeepHooda : thank you for your support in helping expose the reality of fake & concerted social media campaign against our DevBhumi. https://t.co/z1CIFsjEq3

— Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 27, 2020

Here's Hooda's detailed explanation

Forest fires are a natural phenomenon that rejuvenates the forest & they happen every year..as per my research, this year #forestfires have been relatively low in #Uttarakhand so far..pls don’t compare them to Australia & the Amazon & spread panic 🙏🏽#PrayForUttarakhand #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/F5oHGnit3D — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 27, 2020

And this is what PIB in Uttarakhand said,

चीन और चिली के जंगलों मे लगी आग एवं वर्ष २०१६ और २०१९ की वनाग्नि की पुरानी तस्वीरों के माध्यम से उत्तराखंड के खिलाफ एक भ्रामक और सत्य से परे दुष्प्रचार चल रहा है; कृपया ऐसी अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें और ऐसी भ्रामक खबरों से सावधान रहें| https://t.co/SY5eigG4QC — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 27, 2020

Well, we hope people realise their mistake and stop spreading these rumours. It's helping none!