Randeep Hooda's latest film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, marks not only his theatrical debut but also his directorial debut. Despite his current success, Hooda opens up about his past struggles, revealing an 11-year period of financial hardship and unemployment. In a candid interview with Humans of Bombay, Hooda bared his soul, revealing the tumultuous journey through a dark phase in his career. "There were times when I had no work, no money. I even sold my belongings but never parted with my horses," he confessed. Randeep Hooda Feels Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Is the Most ‘Misunderstood' Man in India’s History, Urges Fans To Watch His Film.

Check What He Said Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Reflecting on the depths of his struggle, Hooda recounted a poignant moment when he nearly compromised his principles for a role, only to find solace and strength in his faith. Despite setbacks and sacrifices, he persevered, his determination guiding him through the darkest times.

After the film’s release, Hooda shared a surprising transformation, shedding weight for his portrayal of Veer Savarkar. Swatantra Veer Savarkar, directed and co-written by Hooda and Utkarsh Naithani, was released today, March 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).