Actor Randheer Rai, who was last seen as an antagonist in Sunny Leone-starrer 'Anamika' has joined the star cast of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film titled '1920: Horrors of The Heart' starring Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma in the lead. Karn Sangini Actor Randheer Rai Becomes a Father, Blessed With a Baby Girl.

He says: "After the wrap of 'Anamika', I went to Vikram sir's office and was honored to meet Mahesh Bhatt Sir. He appreciated me for my part in Anamika as Walia. He praised me for my transformation and effort for Walia. Vikram Sir has always supported me and encouraged me to work hard for Anamika. I have already said this, he is my mentor. I believe my job as Walia is the significant reason I received the opportunity to be part of this upcoming film." Prince Narula, Disha Vakani, Charu Asopa – Take a Look at the TV Newsmakers of the Week.

Randheer who has featured in movies like 'Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty' and 'Poster Boys', reveals about his role in the film and says: "I will be seen as Dhiraj and it is an extremely prominent part of the film. It's a truly challenging and tough character. Here I will be enacting a man in his 30s to 50s. To justify the character, I'll be applying prosthetic makeup." Randheer has acted in television shows like 'Karn Sangini' and 'Jiji Maa'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2022 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).