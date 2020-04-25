Ranveer Singh's '83 Producers Reject Rs 143 Crore Offer from a Leading OTT Platform for its Direct Digital Release

'83 First Look Out (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the government of India has still imposed lockdown in the country and there's no way cinema halls will be allowed to start functioning anytime soon, OTT platforms are eager to make the most of this situation. They are excited to have more releases under their wings which would further help them boost their profits during the shutdown period. Earlier we read reports of how Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb could hit the digital space directly, a new one suggests if the makers of Ranveer Singh's '83 are also considering the same.

But hey, before you scream NO from the top of your lungs, hear us out. The producers of '83 have denied these claims and are insisting on going for a theatrical release if and when it happens. When Bollywood Hungama got in touch with Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar, he denied the possibility of having an OTT release directly.

"There is no truth to these reports. '83 has been made for the big-screen experience. Right now, there's no intention or interest of the directors or we as the producers of taking these films to the small screen. If the situation deteriorates rapidly or there is no visibility of normalcy even after six months, we will evaluate then. But right now, we are all quite positive and I foresee that between next 4 to 6 months, cinema halls will start operating. So that's the hope and mind-set which we currently have," he clarified. '83: Ranveer Singh's Next with Kabir Khan Most Likely to Release on the Date India Lifted Its First World Cup.

So let's keep praying for things to get back to normal in the next coming days. And till then there are tons of options that are available on digital platforms and we bet those will be sufficient.