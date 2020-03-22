Raveena Tandon on Kanika Kapoor's Coronavirus Controversy, Says ‘People Need to Be Really Responsible’

Raveena Tandon, Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From the moment the Baby Doll singer, Kanika Kapoor announced on social media that she has been tested positive for COVID-19, the girl was heavily criticised online for being 'irresponsible'. Reportedly, after arriving in India from London, instead of choosing the self-quarantine way, Kapoor went the party route which irked many netizens. Not just this, a few reports also state that an FIR has been filed against her in Lucknow for negligence. Now, actress Raveena Tandon who has been quite vocal about the deadly virus via her Instagram has reacted to the Kanika Kapoor coronavirus controversy. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Twitterati Wants Her Arrested For Allegedly Hiding Travel History (Read Tweets).

During her live chat with Bombay Times, Tandon emphasised that it's only Kanika who can answer and give clarity about the whole chaos. She said, "There are very contrary reports that are coming around, so one can’t say what her situation was. Whether people checked her or did she really lie about not getting a fever?” Kanika Kapoor’s Alleged Coronavirus Test Report Has Discrepancies; Twitterati Wonders Why Her Gender Is Changed to Male (Read Tweets).

She further added, "People need to be aware. Was Kanika aware or wasn’t she? These are questions only she can answer. But, in these times, people need to be really responsible. You need to know that even if you are young and your immunity is strong, you can be passing it on to someone senior, whose immunity is not as strong. Even if you don’t get attacked by the virus, you could be transmitting it to someone else. So be responsible." Sonam Kapoor On Kanika Kapoor After She Tests Positive For Coronavirus: India Was Not Self Isolating But Playing Holi.

She went on to add, “We are citizens and it is equally our responsibility. We can’t always blame the government. It should be your civic sense and duty.” Meanwhile, Raveena will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2 along with South star Yash. Stay tuned!