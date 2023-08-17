Slowly climbing her way on the ladder of success in showbiz, Richa Ravi Sinha is making her presence known with her work. After having starred in music videos with renowned artists like Palak Muchhal in Theher Jaa and Sonu Nigam in Na Jaana Kahin Door, the young star has proven herself to be a rising star in the world of films and fashion.

Making that position even stronger, Richa has joined the likes of actresses Tara Sutaria and Shanaya Kapoor. This marks a big step in her career and Richa acknowledges that.

Talking about it, Richa says, "To be associated with a big brand like Madame so early on in my career is really a big deal for me. I feel proud of this achievement and fills me with a lot of confidence and motivation. I am sure this is just the beginning and I am only going to aim for bigger things."

Richa has worked with several renowned brands and publications before. Her social media speaks volumes about her excellence in fashion and she is ready to prove her mettle as an actress as well. As she prepares to make her debut in the acting world, Richa is proving that she is a talent to watch out for.

