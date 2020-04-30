RIP Rishi Kapoor: Nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Post a Flurry of Memories Honouring the Actor (View Pics)

Kareena, Karisma, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

2020 is turning out to be the saddest year so far. As after Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise, it’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on April 30, 2020. After a two-year-long battle with leukemia the star breathed his last at South Mumbai’s HN Reliance hospital leaving a void in our hearts. He was admitted a day earlier to the hospital and died at the age of 67. Rishi’s death has come as a shocker to many and so celebs, as well as fans, have been sharing condolences messages on social media. And now, nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor shared some old memories with the actor and it'll melt your heart. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Mumbai Police Requests Family to Not Take his Mortal Remains Home But Directly to Chandanwadi Crematorium.

Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a monochrome picture of Rishi Kapoor and her father, Randhir Kapoor from their childhood days. Both the brothers can be seen smiling for the camera looking adorable. The picture also speaks volumes about the bond the two shared and how close were they to each other. "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle," she captioned the post. Rishi Kapoor Death: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Permitted to Travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid Lockdown to Attend Her Father’s Funeral.

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Insta and shared a throwback photo of herself along with Rishi Kapoor and Randhir. In the post, she mentioned how she will miss talking about food with the late star. "Always looking over family.. chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you, ' her post read.

Reportedly, Rishiji to be cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai. For the unaware, it was in the year 2018 when Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer. For the treatment of the same, he had also visited the USA with his wife Neetu Kapoor. He was back to Mumbai last year. The late actor was last seen on the silverscreen alongside Emraan Hashmi in The Body. Stay tuned!