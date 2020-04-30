Rishi Kapoor Admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai Over Health Concerns; Brother Randhir Confirms It’s Not an Emergency

Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Singh (Photo Credit: File Image)

In what is another matter of concern for Bollywood fans, on Wednesday, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai over health concerns. This news comes right on the same day as another Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan had left us for the heavenly admitted after being admitted to the hospital a day prior. Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised in Delhi Due To Infection, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Rush To His Aid.

As per a report in Indian Express, the publication had been in touch with Randhir Kapoor, Rishi's elder brother, who have confirmed the news. In his conversation to the medium, Randhir Kapoor revealed that Rishi's wife, Neetu Kapoor, is with the actor at the time of hospitalisation.

At the time of writing this article, Randhir Kapoor had also spoken to PTI, where he confirmed that it wasn't an emergency. He had said, "He (Rishi) is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now." In another quote given to News18, he confirmed it is not an emergency.

It is also not yet confirmed if son Ranbir Kapoor is at the hospital too. Rishi Kapoor had earlier gone to USA for treatment in 2018, after being diagnosed with cancer, and had only returned a year later, showing marked improvement. So news such as this are bound to keep fans concerned about his well-being, especially after the industry is already dealing with the tragedy of Irrfan. Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise Creates a Ripple of Grief Across International Cinema; The Academy Tweets.

We do hope and pray that Rishi Kapoor makes a speedy and a full recovery soon. Watch this space for more updates on the story.