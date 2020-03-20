Rishi Kapoor Requests Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Take Precautionary Measures over COVID-19; Says, ‘People of Pakistan Are Also Dear to Us’

Rishi Kapoor, PM Imran Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter, Facebook)

Like India and many other countries around the world, even Pakistan has been hit by COVID-19. As the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, officials across the globe are taking precautionary measures in order to safeguard every individual. As per reports, two deaths have already happened and more than 400 cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pakistan. Seeing the current situation in Pakistan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor expressed his concern for the country and all the individuals there going through this crisis. Pakistan Closes Wagah Border with India for Two Weeks Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad!” One can easily understand the situation that citizens in Pakistan must be facing and hence this message of concern has been expressed by the veteran actor of Bollywood. COVID-19: These Are the 5 Things Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wants Her Fans to Stock Up Amid the Coronavirus Scare.

Here’s Rishi Kapoor’s Tweet:

With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 19, 2020

In order to prevent infection spread, the government and doctors have requested every individual to maintain hygiene protocols and avoid mass gatherings. In terms of entertainment industry’s functioning, several shoots have been cancelled and the releases of films have been postponed. Citizens have been requested to stay at home and take care of themselves.