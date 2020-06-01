Riteish Deshmukh Compares Wife Genelia D'Souza To 'Marvel Movies' While Wishing Son Rahyl On His Birthday (View Pics)

Rahyl Deshmukh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's son, Rahyl Deshmukh turns 5 today. The little kid is right now getting drenched in love showers, thanks to his dad and mom. The couple posted adorable pictures of their child with heart warming captions. But we must say that he Riteish's funny caption wins the social media game clearly! Oh, and it involves Marvel superheroes!

The Masti actor posted two cutesy pictures of the kid and tweeted, "Rahyl बेटा जब तुम पैदा हुए थे, डॉक्टर ने मुझे आ के कहा - मुबारक हो आपके के घर Super Hero पैदा हुआ है। पिछले साल तुम Captian America थे, इस साल Spider-Man हो। मैं सोच रहा हूँ तुम्हारी माँ का नाम @geneliad है या Marvel."

The tweet has Riteish saying how doctor had initially told that Rahyl will grow up to become a superhero. He was a 'Captain America' last year and this year he became a Spider-Man.' He further added a funny dig saying he is wondering whether his mother's name is 'Genelia' or Marvel! Check out the funny tweet below.

Riteish's Tweet:

Rahyl बेटा जब तुम पैदा हुए थे, डॉक्टर ने मुझे आ के कहा - मुबारक हो आपके के घर Super Hero पैदा हुआ है। पिछले साल तुम Captian America थे, इस साल Spider-Man हो। मैं सोच रहा हूँ तुम्हारी माँ का नाम @geneliad है या Marvel. #HappyBirthdayRahyl pic.twitter.com/Aeh9pVRuE9 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 1, 2020

Genelia was that typical mom who just had emotional words to say about Rahyl. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress shared, "RAHYL....Just when I thought I know what love is, someone so little and so precious came along to remind me how BIG Love is...Rahyl I want you to always know, you were wished for,longed for, prayed for and will always always be loved because you are my most favourite thing of everyday..Happy Birthday Baby Boy." Well, every child is seen as a superhero by their parents, right? We liked Riteishs sense of humour though! Happy Birthday, Rahyl.