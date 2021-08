It's been a year since filmmaker Nishikant Kamat left for the heavenly abode.Many of his fans and members of the film industry have taken to their respective social media platforms to pen heartfelt posts in the beloved memory of Nishikant on his first death anniversary. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who was directed by Nishikant in the Marathi film 'Lai Bhaari', too, posted an emotional note for the latter. Nishikant Kamat Health Update: Milap Zaveri Clarifies That Drishyam Director is Alive But Critical, After Tweeting About His Demise Earlier.

"It's been a year!!!! I miss you every day Nishi.... Wherever you are, pls know that many loved you and still miss you. #NishikantKamat," he tweeted on Tuesday. Alongside the note, Riteish shared a few images of him sharing smiles with the late director from the sets of 'Lai Bhaari'. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also paid his respects to Nishikant Kamat. Nishikant Kamat, Director of Drishyam, Dies at 50; Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Confirm The Tragic News (View Tweets).

Check Out Riteish Deshmukh's Tweet Below:

It’s been a year!!!! I miss you every day Nishi…. Wherever you are, pls know that many loved you and still miss you. #NishikantKamat pic.twitter.com/ZCiOq4ZlZq — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2021

Check Out Anubhav Sinha's Tweet Below:

He moved on a year back this date. Didn’t know him that well besides that long drinking night. Movies miss you Nishikant Kamat. Sometimes we let some of our friends just slip away. We shouldn’t. @IAmSudhirMishra just reminded. pic.twitter.com/aM4ACIrIlY — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 17, 2021

"He moved on a year back this date. Didn't know him that well besides that long drinking night. Movies miss you Nishikant Kamat. Sometimes we let some of our friends just slip away. We shouldn't," Sinha wrote on Twitter. Nishikant Kamat, who also gave us films like 'Drishyam', 'Force' and 'Madaari', breathed his last at the age of 50 on August 17, 2020, after battling liver cirrhosis.

