Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi finally made it to the theatres on March 11 and it opened to mixed responses from the audience. The film's first-day collection was fairly impressionable, considering it got not-so-great reviews from the critics, but the film witnessed a decline in its box office collection on the second day of its release. The film had churned Rs 3.06 crore on its first day and now has raked in Rs 2.25 Crore on day 2. Considering the current situations and the first day response, the film is earning fairly for itself at the box office. Roohi Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's Movie Earns Rs 3.06 Crore on Its Opening Day.

Roohi might have failed to make a mark amongst a majority of the audience but Janhvi, Rajkummar and Varun's fans are making sure they watch the film in theatres only. According to trade analysts, a normal 25% drop post-holiday is seen in the collections of Roohi. The footfalls for the evening shows have also shown an upward trend and its a good sign for the film. The total gross for Roohi now stands at Rs 5.31 crore. With the weekend kicked in, the film is expected to earn a little more than the weekdays.

Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the movie is the first major Bollywood release post the COVID-19 lockdown. With the COVID cases witnessing an uptick and several restrictions put in place, it is safe to say that the film has done decent business. Roohi which was previously called Rooh Afza and then Roohi Afzana and it was initially slated to hit the theatres in the first week of June, last year. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date. Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi Afzana Is Now ‘Roohi’, Makers Invite You To a ‘Horror Wedding’ on March 11.

Roohi is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and presented by Jio Studios. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release Dolly Ki Doli. The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film Stree, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

