Roohi did fairly well at the box office especially when it released during the pandemic. The numbers are dwindling for sure because there are still COVID restrictions and people are a bit skeptical about going to the theatres. The film has still managed to make money and the total stands at Rs 15.19 crore. Roohi is the first big film that tested people's desire to be at the theatres, post a pandemic-filled year. It's only obvious for the film to earn less than expectations when the cinema halls are opening at 50% occupancy. Roohi: Mika Singh Reveals Why He Laughed a Lot While Recording the Song ‘Bhootni’

Roohi did get a good start on the first day as it was Mahashivratri, a holiday. The numbers are the best on that day with Rs 3 crore or more coming its way. But post that things have been shaky and by the sixth day, the film has slowed down considerably.

#Roohi is steady on Day 6 [Tue], almost at par with Day 5 [Mon]... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 15.19 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2021

Today and tomorrow will be the decisive days for Roohi as more films are releasing on Friday. It remains to be seen how the film fares by the end of its haul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).