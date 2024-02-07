The month of February is not just another month, it's a special time of love. The arrival of Valentine's week commences on February 7th and culminates with the pinnacle of affection on February 14th. As we step into this enchanting week celebrating love, the air is filled with the fragrance of romance. Kicking off this enchanting journey with Rose Day on February 7, a celebration where lovers express their deepest affection by exchanging the timeless symbol of love - a beautiful rose. Embraced by Bollywood's romantic sagas, the tradition of gifting roses to one's beloved has become an iconic gesture, symbolizing the language of love. Rose Day 2024 Romantic Songs: Bollywood Hindi Songs To Celebrate the First Day of Valentine's Week.

On this Rose Day, let's take a look at some of the most famous rose-themed songs from Bollywood that you might want to dedicate your partner to on Rose Day 2024.

"Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi" - The Train

One of Bollywood's most romantic tracks of all time, "Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri", from legendary actor Rajesh Khanna's 70's movie The Train, is one of the most suitable songs for this special occasion. Mohammed Rafi, who has rarely collaborated with Rajesh Khanna, delivered this evergreen song with lyrics by Anand Bakshi and music by RD Burman.

"Gulabi" - Shuddh Desi Romance

The song "Gulabi" from the movie Shuddh Desi Romance features lead actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor romancing in the beautiful locations of Jaipur. This 2013 song by Sachin-Jigar is another song in the theme you might want to add to your list.

"Gulaabo" - Shaandaar

The song "Gulaabo" from the 2015 film Shaandaar featuring Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is an upbeat song that will surely make you sway to its tunes. The song is boosted by the energetic vocals from Vishal Dadlani and Anusha Mani. "Gulaabo" is a perfect party song which also adds to our sweet list of rose-themed songs.

"Phool Gulaab Ka" - Biwi Ho To Aisi

"Phool Gulab Ka" from the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi sees lead actors Farooq Shaikh and Rekha romancing to the melodious tunes of the song sung by Mohammed Aziz and Anuradha Paudwal. This beautiful song is one of the most important songs for the occasion.

"Bheja Hai Ek Gulab" - Shikari

The beautiful song "Bheja Hai Ek Gulab" featuring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor is graced by the soulful voices of Kumar Sanu and Asha Bhosle.

"Ae Phoolon Ki Rani Baharon Ki Malika" - Arzoo

There's something about Bollywood's classic songs; the magic they weave continues to captivate everyone, even in the modern This beautiful track featuring Rajendra Kumar and Sadhana is voiced by the mesmerising voice of Mohammad Rafi.

"Phool Maangu Na Bahaar Maangu" - Raja

"Phool Maangu Na Bahaar Maangu" song from the movie Raja features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's melodious voices grace this beautiful song that is a must on your Rose Day playlist. Rose Day 2024 Food Ideas for Valentine Week's First Day: From Cupcakes to Macarons, Rose Theme Food To Impress Your Loved One.

So what are you waiting for? send these romantic songs to your partner and make their Rose Day more special.

