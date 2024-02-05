Rose Day, celebrated on February 7, marks the beginning of Valentine's Week, setting the romantic tone for the days to follow. This day is dedicated to the timeless symbol of love and beauty, the rose. Couples and individuals express their affection by exchanging roses, with each colour carrying a unique meaning. As you celebrate Rose Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of 5 Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your partner on this special day. Best Romantic Bollywood Numbers to Dedicate to Your Loved Ones During This Valentine's Week.

Red roses, the most iconic choice, symbolise deep love and passion, making them a popular declaration of romantic feelings. Yellow roses convey friendship and joy, while pink roses express admiration and gratitude. On Rose Day, the language of flowers allows people to articulate their emotions and sentiments in a colourful and enchanting manner.

"Tum Hi Ho" - Aashiqui 2 (2013)

This soulful track expresses deep love and devotion, making it an ideal choice for Rose Day. The poignant lyrics, coupled with Arijit Singh's emotive voice, create a romantic ambience.

"Tera Ban Jaunga" - Kabir Singh (2019)

Sung by Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar, this song beautifully captures the essence of love and commitment. The melody is sweet, and the lyrics convey the promise of being together forever.

"Jeene Laga Hoon" - Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013)

A lively and romantic song, "Jeene Laga Hoon", is perfect for expressing the blossoming emotions associated with the early stages of love. Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal's vocals add a magical touch.

"Raabta" - Agent Vinod (2012)

A soothing melody, "Raabta", is sung by Arijit Singh and features meaningful lyrics that delve into the connection and destiny of love. The song's soul-stirring composition makes it apt for Rose Day celebrations.

"Tera Hone Laga Hoon" - Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

This peppy romantic number, featuring Atif Aslam and Alisha Chinai, celebrates the excitement and happiness that come with falling in love. The upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics make it a delightful choice for expressing affection on Rose Day.

As the petals of love unfurl on Rose Day, these Bollywood songs serve as musical expressions of romance, adding a melodic backdrop to the sentiments shared during this special occasion. From soul-stirring melodies that delve into the depth of love to upbeat tunes celebrating the joy of newfound connections, each song resonates with the essence of affection and companionship. Wishing everyone a Happy Rose Day 2024.

