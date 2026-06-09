‘Saare Saanp Paal Rakhe Hai’: Salman Khan Fans Question Mahesh Manjrekar’s Loyalty After His Photo With ‘Kala Hiran’ Maker Goes Viral

A recent photograph of veteran actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar with producer Amit Jani, the mastermind behind the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, has ignited a firestorm among fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The meeting, which took place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Manjrekar's residence in Mumbai, has led to widespread accusations of disloyalty against Manjrekar, who shares a deep professional and personal bond with Khan. ‘Kala Hiran’ Poster Out: Salman Khan’s Black Buck Case To Be Adapted Into Film (See Post).

Mahesh Manjrekar Meets Kala Hiran Maker Amit Jani

The controversial encounter came to light when Amit Jani posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) featuring himself and Mahesh Manjrekar, with the caption "Film pe charcha, Mahesh Manjrekar ji ke awas pe (Discussion on a film at Mahesh Manjrekar's residence)." This meeting has fueled speculation about a potential collaboration between Manjrekar and Jani, precisely when Jani's project, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, is embroiled in a significant legal dispute with Salman Khan. The film is reportedly inspired by Khan's infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Mahesh Manjrekar With Amit Jani

Manjrekar and Khan have a well-documented history of collaboration, having worked together on numerous blockbusters including Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Dabangg 3, and Jai Ho. Manjrekar also directed Khan in the 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth. Adding to their close ties, Salman Khan notably launched Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, in Dabangg 3 in 2019. Manjrekar has often publicly lauded Khan, even referring to him as his "only friend in Bollywood" and a "2 a.m. friend."

Netizens React to Mahesh Manjrekar, Amit Janis Viral Interaction

The viral image quickly triggered a wave of furious reactions from Salman Khan's ardent fanbase across social media platforms. Many fans expressed their disappointment and anger, labelling Mahesh Manjrekar a "backstabber" and an "Aastin ka saanp" (snake in the grass) for associating with Amit Jani. Comments poured in questioning Manjrekar's loyalty, especially given the ongoing legal battle surrounding Jani's film and Khan's reported efforts to halt its release.

Salman Khan Fans React to Mahesh Manjrekar and Amit Jani's Photo

Mahesh Bhai yee baate hongi sab bhol gye aapki ladki ka debut aapko antim me chance aapke sath har time khda rha bndaa — @Beingmanav (@Manav123Y) June 7, 2026

Salman Khan Fans Mahesh Manjrekar ‘Saanp’

Ye saare sanp Salman bhai ne hi paal rakhe hai kya?🤡 — Pαѕнα (@ibeingxpasha_) June 7, 2026

One netizen reportedly wrote, "Mahesh Bhai yee baate hongi sab bhol gye aapki ladki ka debut aapko antim me chance aapke sath har time khda rha bndaa," highlighting the perceived betrayal.

Legal Proceedings Amid the Movie Announcement

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, produced by Amit Jani and directed by Bharat S. Shrinate, delves into the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident. Salman Khan's legal team has reportedly sent a formal notice to the filmmakers, alleging a "gross violation of personality rights" and demanding an immediate cessation of the film's development and promotional activities. The notice also raised concerns that the film's portrayal could prejudice the ongoing legal proceedings of the blackbuck case, which is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court.

In a defiant move, producer Amit Jani publicly tore up the legal notice in a video, stating his refusal to be intimidated and affirming his commitment to the project. Jani asserted that 'Kala Hiran' is not a biopic of Salman Khan, but rather focuses on the blackbuck case itself, the Bishnoi community's connection to wildlife conservation, and events already in the public domain. He has also alleged receiving numerous death threats since the controversy escalated. Salman Khan Takes Legal Action Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers, Seeks Stay on Film’s Release.

The teaser for Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is slated for release on June 20, 2026, though the film's official release date remains unannounced. The blackbuck poaching case continues to see legal developments, with appeals still pending.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).