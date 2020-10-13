Imagine learning from the news that something shocking happened to you. Actor and producer Sachiin Joshi woke up to an unflattering piece of news. The actor read on the news that he has been arrested by the police. Sachin has not been arrested and he took to his social media platforms to call out the outlets that had carried the fake news. He has also warned the two publications of legal action for spreading misinformation about him. One of the portals has taken down the story. COVID-19 Pandemic: Dubai Stuck Sachiin Joshi Is Helping Policemen and BMC Workers in India with Food Supplies, Here’s How!

The two publications seem to have found the false information from an Instagram account named Bollywood Scuttlebutt. One of the posts on the page, last night, read that Sachiin was arrested at the Mumbai airport while he was travelling back from Dubai. Turns out, fake news.

Just the other day, many Bollywood production houses have lodged a case against media channels urging them to be more responsible with reportage. Maybe Sachiin can join the cause.

Check Out Sachiin Joshi's tweets Here:

The dog started barking with false news..!! https://t.co/qDXWXTpcxj — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) October 13, 2020

And Here's Another One

Thanks for spreading false and baseless rumors now be prepared to face the repercussions @Spotboye https://t.co/GQoyeDW3Sw — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) October 13, 2020

He Also Used A Word...Read For Yourself

100 % am going sue this pig..!! https://t.co/q9FTlB70gW — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) October 13, 2020

And Here's The Insta Post:

Fake News About Sachiin Joshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sachiin was last seen in the horror film, Amavas, starring alongside Nargis Fakhri. He has also starred in movies like Veerappan, Nee Jathaga Nenundali, Jackpot.

