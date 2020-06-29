Disney+Hotstar has been teasing fans with on social media about a big announcement regarding Bollywood films. Now, finally through a live session, a string of films were announced that will stream on this OTT platform. One of them is Alia Bhatt-Aditya Roy Kapur's Sadak 2. Alia was a part of this announcement session and she also unveiled the poster of her upcoming flick. Laxmmi Bomb on DisneyPlus Hotstar: Akshay Kumar Unveils Intense New Posters Ahead of the Film's OTT Release (View Pics).

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, the cast of Sadak. As Mahesh Bhatt wears the director's hat once again for the sequel, there is curiosity in the air. In the new poster, we can see a snow clad mountainous region and a road paving through it. Check it out below. Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+Hotstar: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Look Intense In The Indo-Pak War Movie Posters (View Pics).

Sadak 2 Poster

Sadak 2 Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

The movie was slated to release in theatres earlier but chose to go the OTT way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other films that are releasing on the same platform are Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Varun Dhawan's Coolie No: 1, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase. Stay tuned with us for more updates on these films.

