Well, it's no longer only Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli, who is prepping to being a father. Zaheer Khan is said to be joining the league of cricketers who is all set to embrace fatherhood. Yes, as per reports, actress Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are all set to welcome their first baby soon. An official announcement on behalf of the couple is yet to be made. Anushka Sharma is Pregnant! Virat Kohli Makes the Big Announcement Via an Adorable Post.

Sagarika is currently in the UAE, spending time with her baby daddy as he plays for the Delhi Daredevils. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Sagarika was spotted on an outing with Zaheer on his birthday, wearing a loose black dress with her baby bump on display. Zaheer Khan Posts Adorable Message on Wife Sagarika Ghatge’s Birthday (See Post).

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 23.11.2017 ❤️ A post shared by Sagarika Ghatge Khan (@sagarikaghatge) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:29am PST

The tabloid's reports also read, "their friends have also confirmed to your diarist that the two are indeed expecting." Sagarika and Zaheer met through common friends and kept their relationship under wraps, only to make it official at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding. The duo got engaged during the 2017 leg of IPL. They tied the knot in a court marriage on November 23, 2017. Congratulations Sagarika and Zaheer!

