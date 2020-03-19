Saif Ali Khan Likes How Kareena Kapoor Slaps in Angrezi Medium, Says 'I Hope I’m Not at the Receiving End, Ever'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in a supporting role in the comedy-drama, Angrezi Medium. The movie suffered at the box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the majority of the critics liked the film. Apart from Kareena playing a British cop, the highlight of the film was that we were gonna see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after a long time, since his battle with cancer. In the film, Kareena plays a strict no-nonsense cop who would not mind slapping the criminals if required. In one scene, she even slaps co-star Deepak Dobriyal. Well, we would not want to be at the reviewing end of Kareena's slap. Her husband Saif Ali Khan feels the same. Angrezi Medium Actress Radhika Madan Receives Handwritten Letter From Amitabh Bachchan Appreciating Her Performance (See Pic).

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif talked about Angrezi Medium. He said that "Irrfan Khan is incredibly watchable." When asked about his wife, he answered, She is amazing, as always. I like the way she slaps on-screen. I hope I’m not at the receiving end, ever." Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Is Excellent, Radhika Madan Impresses in This Feel-Good Entertainer, Kareena Kapoor Has Limited Scope.

Saif also talked about his daughter Sara Ali Khan's third film, Love Aaj Kal, not working at the box office. "I am very proud of Sara. Hits and misses are a part of the game," he said.

Check Out Our Review Of Angrezi Medium Here:

Saif will be next seen in Bunty aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police. He also revealed that his production company is negotiating the right to make a biopic on a certain person. He said the story "ticks all the boxes for an interesting, box-office friendly story".