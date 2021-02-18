Sajid Nadiadwala has been in the industry for close to three decades now and has given some record-breaking movies. It helped that he started his career with people like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, who are now superstars. After working as a production assistant for a while, Nadiadwala decided to start his own production at the age of 25. So this man has been delving into the nitty-gritty of the film trade at a very young age and thus, considered a great mind in the film industry. Like Akshay and Suniel Shetty, Nadiadwala has continued to invest in new and raw talent, the recent one being Tiger Shroff. All that we are familiar with but did you know given the fact that he has shot in so many amazing locations, the Italian Government had honoured him with a travel itinerary named after him? Sajid Nadiadwala Birthday Special: 10 Blockbusters Of The Filmmaker That're Everyone's Favourites

Yes, you read right. We are talking about 2014 here and after the success of Housefull and its sequel, the Italian territory of Puglia’s Official Tourist Board ‘Pugliapromozione’, along with Apulia Film Commission, conferred this honour on him. TOI reported that the Sajid Nadiadwala Housefull Itinerary in Puglia started from Gargano and ended Salento via Trulli.

Speaking to the daily, the filmmaker had said, "To have a tour after your name in a foreign land is a great honour. The day I received the award (December 17), marks 25 years of my presence in Bollywood and it is also my mother’s birthday. It is a perfect birthday gift for mom." Explaining why they decided to bestow this honour on the filmmaker, Alfredo De Liguori, marketing manager of the Puglia Official Tourist Board ‘Pugliapromozione was quoted as saying, "Thanks to the production that Sajid Nadiadwala brought down in my region, we have been seen by thousands of Indian people who will possibly come to travel in this part of the Mediterranean Sea."

That's how amazing Bollywood is and that's Sajid Nadiadwala made a huge mark in the international scene.

