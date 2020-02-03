Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Kickstart IIFA 2020 Press Conference In MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Presence (View Pic)

Salman Khan, Kamal Nath and Jacqueline Fernandez at IIFA 2020 Press Conference (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The season of award shows is here. While the global cine-goers are all excited about the upcoming Oscars 2020, our Bollywood fans have their own ceremonies to look forward to. Just as the new decade started, we saw a plethora of award ceremonies in the tinsel town. The recent that we will soon see is the much-awaited IIFA 2020. As we have seen through the past few years, the organizers hold a special conference ahead of the main event. This year, we will see Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez gracing this IIFA 2020 Press Conference.

The superstar tweeted about the same along with the picture with his Kick co-star and MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The conference is held in Bhopal and we can expect a lot of goss from the Sri Lankan beauty and the Dabangg actor here. Salman Khan tweeted, "Kicking off the #IIFA PresCon in Bhopal today. @OfficeOfKNath @Asli_Jacqueline @IIFA."

The 54-year-old actor looked handsome as ever as he suited up in all black formal attire. On the other hand, the Dishoom star looked resplendent in a pastel blue embellished lehenga choli combination. Here check the picture of the stars before kickstarting the event.

Salman Khan, Kamal Nath and Jacqueline Fernandez at IIFA 2020 Press Conference

Speaking of the ceremony, the organizers decided to keep the starry event in the heart of the country, Madhya Pradesh. The press conference was held at Bhopal's Minto hall which was also graced by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Not just Jacqueline, but the press-con is also attended by Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif if reports are anything to go by. So, stay tuned!