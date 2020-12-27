Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 55 today. After the likes of Sanjay Dutt, it was Salman Khan who taught a generation to work out to have a great physique. The actor was, IS, insanely popular for taking his shirt off on screen. His song, "Oo Oo Jaane Jaana", is just as popular today for the music as it is for the lack of his shirt. The actor's shirtless fight scenes are aa sight to behold. The swagger and style are unmatchable. Salman Khan Birthday Special: Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai -10 Biggest Hits Of The Bhai Of Bollywood In The Last Decade.

So, today, as the fans celebrate Salman's 55th birthday, we are going to look back in awe at some of the finest shirtless moments of the actor. He is 55! Guys! And yet his bod can make a zillion guys in their 20s turn green with envy. Salman Khan Birthday Special: 5 Chartbuster Songs Of Last Decade Of Bollywood’s Favourite Actor!

In an old interview, talking about the reason to go shirtless on the screen so much, the actor has said, "I realised that a good body was an asset and hence I cast my shirt off for the film. When you have a good body, why shouldn’t you show it off, man? Walking around bare-chested is not new for me. Even in my house, I never wear a shirt. You will always find me in just shorts. If I am driving or walking down the road, and if I feel hot, I just take off my shirt and carry on. I do not care what people say. If you have a problem, get lost."

All we gotta say is KOI TOH ROK LO!

Tumko Na Bhool Payenge

Let us remember the early 2000's Salman Khan. Here is a scene from Tumko Na BHool Payenge, where he flexes his strong biceps and snaps necks.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

In one of rare Akshay Kumar-Salman Khan team-ups, a shirtless Salman Khan fought a dozen of Akshay Kumar in this near hallucinogenic scene.

Bodyguard

In this scene, Salman temporarily loses his eyesight. His shirt is stripped off by high-pressure water leakage (makers have to come up with creative ways to have him take his shirt off) and then, it is over for the bad guys.

Race 3

It is Bobby Deol Vs Salman Khan in this epic climax in Race 3. The two men fight shirtless in the middle of a desert. Over the top, and hilarious at times, but Salman's bod can give anyone a run for the money.

Dabangg 2

In Dabangg 2 climax, a shirtless Salman Khan fights off a much huger Nikitin Dheer. In Dabangg 3, Salman took it up by a notch and fought with a shirtless Kiccha Sudeep.

Salman Khan has also given shirtless fights in movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jai Ho, Karan Arjun, etc etc. In his upcoming film, Antim, he will fight his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma while they both are shirtless. Happy birthday to Salman. May his pecs and abs keep entertaining us for years to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).