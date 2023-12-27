Salman Khan, the ‘Dabangg’ of Bollywood, isn't just a name, he’s a phenomenon. For over three decades, he's carved his own path in the Indian film industry, wielding an unparalleled box office clout. His movies aren't just blockbusters, they're cultural events, electrifying audiences with action, music and a potent dose of entertainment. His films enjoy popularity not just in India but also in the diaspora, contributing to substantial global box office returns. Salman Khan Dances and Enjoys at Brother Arbaaz Khan's Wedding, See Viral Video Here!

Bhaijaan's undeniable charm and screen presence are his biggest assets. His infectious energy, playful humour and action-hero persona create an unparalleled connect with audiences. And so on his birthday today, let's delve into the enigma of Khan and his box office mastery, as we list his top five box office grossers of all-time. Let's check it out.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

This heartwarming tale of a Hindu man who helps a Pakistani girl return home touched hearts and raked in over Rs 922 crore worldwide (gross). Khan's portrayal of the endearing Bajrangi Bhaijaan, with his uncomplicated good heart, was widely appreciated.

Sultan (2016)

Sultan is a sports drama about an ageing wrestler who makes a comeback. The film resonated with the masses, especially with its message of never giving up on your dreams. It grossed around Rs 627.82 crore globally.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Starring Katrina Kaif alongside Salman, the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, happens to be action-packed flick that kept audiences at the edge of their seats. The film managed to earn over Rs 558 crore at worldwide box office.

Tiger 3 (2023)

Cranking up the action to new heights, the latest chapter in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, roars into fourth place with a global haul of Rs 464 crore. This adrenaline-fueled thrill ride saw Salman reprise his iconic role as Tiger, the suave RAW agent, alongside Katrina's captivating Zoya. Audiences and critics alike hailed the film for its pulse-pounding stunts, breathtakingly exotic locations, and a surprisingly emotional core that resonated deeply.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Rounding out the list is Sooraj Barjatya's heart-melting saga Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which charmed audiences worldwide and amassed Rs 405.85 crore. With Sonam Kapoor shining as the leading lady, the film tells the delightful tale of a humble man mistaken for royalty, leading him on a journey of mistaken identity and unexpected romance.

That’s it, guys! These are the top five films of Bhaijaan that have ruled BO globally. Meanwhile workwise, Salman will be next seen in The Bull which will is said to be helmed by Vishnuvardhan.

(To note, the above mentioned box office figures are obtained from Sacnilk)

