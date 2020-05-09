Salman Khan's Lockdown Conversations: From Releasing More Songs on his YouTube Channel To Providing Ration to Nearby Villages, Actor Discusses his Future Plans (Watch Video)

Salman Khan with Waluscha De Sousa (Photo Credits: YouTube)

While Salman Khan is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse, away from his family members, the actor is ensuring his help in times of this crisis. Besides turning into a gym trainer for his friends like Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa, he's also working on releasing some of his impromptu music productions. The actor has already released his new single 'Pyaar Karona' on his newly launched YouTube channel and his next 'Tere Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez is going to release next. And amidst his super busy schedule, he's already planning his next line of action. Salman Khan Shoots a Song With Jacqueline Fernandez Titled 'Tere Bina at His Panvel Farmhouse', Says 'This Is My Cheapest Production' (Watch Video).

In Part 3 of Lockdown Conversations with Waluscha De Sousa, the Dabangg actor reveals what can we expect from his new YouTube channel. Besides these newly released songs, the actor has another bank of unreleased songs that he may not get to use in his future releases. So there are chances that he may release those new numbers on his online channel. He even elaborated his plan of supplying ration to villagers residing near his Panvel farmhouse. Salman Khan Launches Being Haangryy Food Trucks to Provide Food Items to the Needy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Check Out his Conversation

The video of the actor supplying ration with his friends earlier went viral on the social media and he plans on doing the same next week. He also revealed how his new vans 'Being Haangryy ' are being used to feed all the hungry. Speaking about his upcoming ventures from the farmhouse, the actor is still unsure if he'd get to plan anything else. If the lockdown is lifted, he'll return to his Mumbai residence and if not, he'll think of something else. We're loving the way he's keeping himself occupied and yes, we are eagerly waiting for him to release 'Tere Bina'.