Bollywood's 'King of Blockbusters' Salman Khan turned 55 on December 27 2020. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor's usual large-scale birthday party was scaled down to a choice couple of guests who attended the gathering at the actor's Panvel farmhouse. Salman finished off his work commitments in time to head to Panvel, where he usually rings in his birthday. Salman Khan's Die Hard Fans Trend #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan On Twitter As They Celebrate Bollywood Superstar's 55th Birthday.

Salman, who has had quite the nok-jhok wala rishta with the media over the years, came out of his Panvel lair to celebrate his birthday with the media that gathered outside to wish him and speak to the actor. Salman even celebrated by cutting a cake that the media brought him. Salman Khan Birthday: 5 Awesome Shirtless Fight Sequences of the Actor That Will Make You Say 'Koi Toh Rok Lo'.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Isse Kehte Hai Entry:

Salman Khan's 55th Birthday Celebrations (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bhai Addressing Media:

Salman Khan's 55th Birthday Celebrations (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye:

Salman Khan's 55th Birthday Celebrations (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Along with Salim Khan and Sohail Khan, Baba Siddiqui and son Zeeshan Siddiqui, Alivira and her children, other industry folk who were photographed arriving to celebrate Bhai's birthday, were Atul Agnihotri , Ashley Rebello , Ashwini Yardi, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Mudassar Khan, Shaina NC, Nikitin Dheer and wife Kratika Sengar,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).