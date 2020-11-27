The making of Dabangg has not been without discussion. Here's a new negative point that will only make the conversations around the film a little more unpleasant. A video is going viral on the internet, which shows how a musical sequence for the song "Tere Mast Mast Do Nain" has been lifted straight from the Hollywood film, 500 Days of Summer. Seriously, it is a shot to shot copy! And makes you wonder do filmmakers don't even want to come up with 30 seconds long sequence that is original? Raju Khan and Shabina Khan were the choreographers on "Tere Mast Mast Do Nain" and we can't understand what must have led them to plagiarise the sequence from the Hollywood film. 10 Years of Dabangg: Malaika Arora aka 'Munni' Celebrates a Decade of Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Blockbuster Film!

It is tough to believe it would have been a tribute to the original, when Bollywood is so blatantly infamous for plagiarism. From copying songs to scenes to the entire movie, the stalwarts in the film industry have done it all. There has been enough chatter and controversies around the lack of originality. Well, add one more topic of discussion to that debate.

Watch The Video Going Viral Here:

Dabangg scene was copied from 500 days of summer..!



Salman Khan LOL 😂 pic.twitter.com/c03PmPrFYR— 🆁🅰🅷🆄🅻 🏹 (@imRahulAggarwal) November 23, 2020

Dabangg had started off as a low-budget serious film, which eventually turned into an action-comedy. The director Abhinav Kashyap did not mind producer Arbaaz Khan making this change. But, earlier in 2020 alleged that Salman and his family of bullying and sabotaging his career. "Over the next few years, all my projects and creative endeavours have been sabotaged and I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017,” he wrote in a post. Arbaaz Khan Confirms Taking Legal Action Against Abhinav Kashyap After The Dabangg Director Accused The Family Of Sabotaging His Career.

BTW, Dabangg will soon be adapted into an animated series for the kids. The family show co-produced by Arbaaz Khan consists of 104 episodes and the first season will debut on Disney+ Hotstar in the summer of 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).