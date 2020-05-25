Salman Khan's Eid Celebrations Involved Feeding Sheer Khurma To Over 5000 Families – Here’s How

Salman Khan Eid (Photo CreditsL Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the poor and amid these grim times, the less powerful really needs help from the one's sitting in their abode having a gala time. Bollywood as a whole have been trying their best to put a smile on many faces during the lockdown. And among the many, it's Salman Khan who even though is currently quarantined at his Panvel farmhouse has been sending food and more to the poor. Today marks the auspicious occasion of Eid and so Bhaijaan made 5000 families happy as he sent food kits to them in these crucial times. Salman Khan Launches his Own Grooming and Personal Care Brand 'Frsh' and We are Already Placing Our Orders Online.

The news made it to the web after politician Rahul Kanal shared photos on Twitter showcasing the food packets sent by Khan for the underprivileged. A closer look at the pic and one can see milk, foodgrains and other essentials. Basically it comprises of all the ingredients to prepare sheer khurma. "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!!," the tweet read. Radhe Was Supposed To Clash With Laxmmi Bomb Today, Salman Khan Fans Celebrate It With Mock Reviews.

Check Out The Post Below:

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for reaching out to 5000 families in your own special way on the occasion of Eid and spreading happiness...Humans like you balance the society,Thank you for the Eid kits distributed to one and all...special way of bhai wishing Eid !!! pic.twitter.com/7oTPPeXZMv — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 24, 2020

Indeed, Salman turned into a real-life superhero for the helpless during these deadly times. Also, a glimpse at the comment section of the politician's post and we see fans blessing the Bollywood actor and we bet that's exactly what the Bajrangi Bhaijaan wanted on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. It was yesterday when Sallu surprised one and all as he launched his own grooming and personal care brand, 'FRSH'. Stay tuned!