Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself joining her furry friend Saasha in the garden to get some "morning sun". Samantha took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of Saasha in the garden. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says ‘Praying For Strength and Peace' (View Post).

In the clip, the actress asks her pet, “What are you doing, Sasha? Are we getting the morning sun together? Are we getting the morning sun together?” She captions the clip, “Getting our morning sun.”

Samantha then shared a gratitude note for the life she is living. The note read: “You were given this life because you were strong enough to live it!” On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel christened Citadel: Honey Bunny.

