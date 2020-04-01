Sandhya Mridul Is Shocked That China Has Reopened Wet Markets Post The Dip In COVID-19 Cases, Says 'Khud ko kha jao yaar'

Sandhya Mridul (Photo Credit: Twitter)

It is now a globally known fact that Coronavirus's this strand that's creating havoc worldwide originated from China's Wuhan. It is believed that Wuhan's wet market has been the source of the pandemic. But now that the number of cases in the country has started to dwindle, it is going back to normalcy which also means the reopening of the Wet Markets. Sandhya Mridul is shocked at this news as much as we are. She took to Twitter to say, "Are you effin serious?! Khud ko kha jao yaar." Sandhya Mridul Shares a Chilling Experience of Alleged Sexual Misconduct by Alok Nath

Wet markets are known to sell live animals such as Dogs, Rabbits, Bats and a host of other wild animals. It derives its name from the fact that ice is used to preserve the food and constant washing of the bloodstains from the market floors. The first case of COVID-19 was suspected to have been originated from the Wuhan wet market in China.

Are you effin serious?! Khud ko kha jao yaar. 👊🏻 https://t.co/9U8CXuXrkw — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) April 1, 2020

Sandhya Mridul was last seen in Alt Balaji's show Mentalhood which was also the digital debut of Karisma Kapoor.