Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer has responded 'very well' to the treatment, confirms a close source to the family. It was around in August 2020 when the Khalnayak of B-town announced that he would be taking a little break from his work to concentrate on his medical treatment. After the same, speculations started doing rounds that the superstar is battling cancer. Well, now it is good to hear that the actor is on the road to recovery. Sanjay Dutt Reportedly Gets Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer, Fans Pray for his Speedy Recovery.

"The news was like he has got six months or this month to live, (but) it has never been that scene. He was detected with a kind of lung cancer for which treatment started in Mumbai and he has responded very well to the treatment," a family member told PTI. "He went for his test today and the results have come out very good. With God's grace and everyone's blessings, he has responded very well," the source added.

Earlier, his wife Maanayata Dutt had issued a statement which read how their family will overcome this obstacle too. She said, “Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have.” Sanjay Dutt Gets His Five-Year US Visa, May Start His Cancer Treatment There.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which starred Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in key roles. He also has other projects namely Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera and Prithviraj in his kitty. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).