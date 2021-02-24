Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the man who spins fairy tales on 70 mm to make visual masterpieces, celebrates his birthday today. If the movies are grand and majestic, songs are dreamy and evoke a lot of feelings in everyone. You must have read about Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealing how Bhansali choreographed songs in Parinda and 1942 A Love Story. He told IANS, "Sanjay Bhansali was an editing student. He made a song in the institute (FTII), so I asked him ''who choreographed this song?'' He said, ''I did it''. I told him to work with me. He has done choreography in Parinda and in 1942: A Love Story. That's exactly why the visuals of his songs are so amorous, refined and sizzling. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday Special: 7 Moments From His Movies That Prove Why He Is A Genius Filmmaker

So rather than talking about the movies, we decided to pick 10 such visually thrilling songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies which completely define how he views cinema as - GRAND!

Nimbooda nimbooda - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

The grandeur in Bhansali movies truly began from this movie with fare less magnanimity but with a far-reaching impact on viewers. "Nimbooda nimbooda" was the dance track of the millennium with everyone dancing on it. Bhansali's keen eye for beautifully crafted sets and an equally exquisite looking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, this was a winner since the very first day.

Dola re dola - Devdas

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's epic novel on a lovelorn man Devdas Mukherjee has been made in Indian many times. But no one had added so much magnificence to the setting like Bhansali. "Dola re dola" is a perfect sneak-peak of what to expect from this big-budget wonder. Two gorgeous women wearing fine jewellery and clothing, exhibiting fantastic moves and the sets. Nothing can get grander than this dance face-off.

Yoon Shabnami - Saawariya

This song is everything. It's composed so well that there's a graph in the composition itself for the singers to show range in just one song. Add to that a beautiful setting of Eid day. Even the blue-green texture of the film manages to blend well.

Udi - Guzaarish

Bhansali can't be restricted by space constraints. He can be elaborate and opulent even with limited resources. This song is a perfect example of that. A paraplegic hero, a non-traditionally glamorous heroine and a dark theme, yet he manages to uplift it visually by creating the right emotion and sets.

Ang laga de - Goliyoon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela

A lilting, slow, haunting and sensuous song with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just the song you need if you are in love.

Malhari - Bajirao Mastani

Many would assume Bhansali is biased towards his female actors who get some fantastically crafted songs to feature on. Well, with Ranveer Singh, he did break this notion. One such amazing track in Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. Strong, raw, sizzling, adrenaline-pumping and majestic song for all ages.

Ek tu hai - Padmaavat

The opening scene is enough to tell you why this song is on the list. Big stars look pale in comparison to the sets that Bhansali erects. This song can tell you how.

All of them are our special and so, we will never play favourites here. But you can surely tell us which one is your pick as the best Sanjay Leela Bhansali song ever.

