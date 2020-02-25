Sanya Malhotra Birthday: Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Wishes Dangal Actress and All The Potterheads Are Allowed To Be Jealous!

Daniel Radcliffe, Sanya Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra celebrates her birthday on 25 February. The actress who shot to utmost fame with Dangal is getting showered with birthday wishes. However, the fans were super elated to see that Daniel Radcliffe wished her on her birthday! Every other Potterhead knows the importance of this gesture! The Harry Potter star was seen in an Instagram video shared by Sanya's friend. Ludo First Poster Out! Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Film Starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra to Release on This Date.

In the video re-posted by Sanya, we see her friend Junaid along with the handsome Hollywood actor. Daniel says, "I am here with Junaid. Hello Sanya. Happy Birthday. Wherever you are, have a great day." Check out the screengrab from this video below.

Daniel Radcliffe Wishes Sanya!

Daniel Radcliffe's Birthday Wish For Sanya Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, the actress is all set to star in Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer, that stars Vidya Balan in the lead. Sanya plays Vidya's daughter in the flick. She ditched her signature curly locks and sported a straight hair look with bangs for her role of Anupama Banerjee. Apart from this ambitious film, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and also another film titled Pagglait.

As we can see, the Pataakha actress has her film kitty filled with interesting projects ahead. But before that, she is sure making all the true Harry Potter fans envious of her, by sharing this amazing visual treat as her birthday gift! Only if everyone's BFF had access to Daniel like her friend had! The actress also shared the wishes posted by her near and dear ones but this one had to trend!