Sara Ali Khan Does a K3G on Her Pancake Stack and Karan Johar Would Surely Love the ‘Sweet’ Suprise (View Pic)

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Just like all other Bollywood celebrities, the Love Aaj Kal babe, Sara Ali Khan is also practising social distancing by staying indoors. The quirky actress who often keeps her fans glued to her Instagram wall via some fun and ah-mazing posts recently treated them with a sweet surprise and we are loving it and how. Sara took to her Insta story and shared an image of her late-night cravings. Well, seems like the girl does not care about the calories anymore and so she was seen binging on a plate full of pancake with maple and Nutella all over it. Yep, you read that right! Sara Ali Khan Shares a Childhood Pic and She Was the Inventor of Being Her Own Favourite.

The starkid posted a picture of a yummy pancake. However, that's not the only thing we noticed as the diva also went the K3G way when it came to the caption of the post and we are sure Karan Johar is gonna love the delicious surprise. 'Kabhi Maple, Kabhi Nutella,' she captioned the post. While we don't know that Sara prepared the delicacy or not, but if she has, then bravo to her attempt as it looks tempting. Bebo Goes Kairi! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Food Fad Will Tickle Your ‘Aam’ Cravings a Little More (View Pic).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Food Fad Below:

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story

All we are waiting to see what's next from Sara... well in terms of her cravings. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Further, she will be seen in Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan. The flick was supposed to release on May 1, but due to lockdown, the release date has got pushed. Stay home, stay safe.