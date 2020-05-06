Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Clapboards Of Her All Five Films As She Misses Being a 'Working Woman' (View Pic)

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown is getting extended for indefinite time. Bollywood is naturally seeing a pin drop silence as all the shoots are at halt. In fact, some of the theatrical releases are also getting turned into digital releases. Actors are probably done with flaunting their other skills at home and miss their working space. One of them is Sara Ali Khan. The young star shared a pretty collage of herself from the sets of her previous films as she misses being a 'working woman.' Sara Ali Khan Does a K3G on Her Pancake Stack and Karan Johar Would Surely Love the ‘Sweet’ Suprise (View Pic).

In the still, she holds the clapboards of her five films namely, Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re. In her caption, she wrote, "Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human#stayhome #staysafe #staypositive." Check out her post below.

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara, debuted through Kedarnath and was soon seen in Simmba too. Her previous film was Love Aaj Kal which also starred Kartik Aaryan. It turned out to be a dud at the box office and received mixed reactions from the fans. Next, she will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake. She is also gearing up for her collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for Atrangi Re. A lot's on plate for the bubbly girl but guess she has to wait and so do her fans!