Sara Ali Khan Proudly Shares Her Weight Loss Journey With Fans On Social Media! Watch ‘Sara Ka Sara’ To ‘Sara Ka Aadha’ Video

Sara Ali Khan is not only the gorgeous actress of Bollywood, but one of the fittest actresses as well. If you go through her teenage videos, you’ll see how she struggled with her weight. The 24-year-old actress was overweight back then, but later transformed into a fit and fab diva. She had to undergo rigorous workout sessions in order to get into shape. From her exercise routine to her diet, everything had to be strictly followed. Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Goofy Throwback Video and We Wonder What It Went in Such a Transformation.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan was also diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and that was one of the major reasons for her weight gain. She has dedicated almost more than a year and a half for shedding those extra kilos and get into a sexy avatar. Sara Ali Khan has never being shy in sharing her throwback videos where she’s looking all chubby. Yesterday, she proudly shared the video of her weight loss journey with her fans on social media. While sharing it, Sara captioned it as, “Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha”. Sara Ali Khan’s Monday Brekkie Is a Sweet Combination of Brownie Along With Mangoes (View Pic).

Sara Ali Khan’s Transformation

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has two projects in her kitty – Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re in which she’ll be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.