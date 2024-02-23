Actress Sara Ali Khan has given a sneak peek into what it takes for her to burn those extra calories--with a spin of poetry. Sara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a string of videos from her gym day. The first clip had the Simmba actress running on the treadmill and wrote: “Aur Khao sarso ka saag abhi bhaag Milkha bhaag. Run like lagi hai aag.” Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Sunday Thoughts' via Her Book; No Battle of Life Lies Outside.

In another video, the 28-year-old actress did weighted squats and burpees. She captioned it: “Ab jo khaya chitta makkhan jump kara badhao dil ki dhadkan.” In the third clip, Sara enjoyed the sun while on a swing.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story

Sara Ali Khan Instagram Story

Talking about her work, Sara will be seen in Murder Mubarak and Metro in Dino, among many others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).