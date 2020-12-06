Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared her mantra she follows in her day-to-day life. Sara posted a video on Instagram. The actress is seen working out in a gym. She is seen dressed in a sports bra and exercise shorts. "When in doubt. You must workout. Coolie No 1 Star Sara Ali Khan on Reprising Karisma Kapoor’s Role: I Don’t Think I Have Even Attempted to Step into Her Shoes

Push-ups and crunches, don't lose count. With health and fitness you must be devout. Because that's what life is really about," Sara captioned the clip, which currently has 1.8 million views on the photo-sharing website.

Sara Ali Khan's Workout Video:

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Coolie No 1", which also stars Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. She has also started shooting for Atrangi Re.

