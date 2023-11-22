Saroj Khan had been one of the most inspiring personalities in the Indian film industry. Not because her moves defined several decades but because of the journey she had. Displaced by partition, she saw penury, family responsibilities, betrayal from her lover, the industry's lukewarm response to her work and much more. Yet she made it happen! She was a story of success everyone should learn from. That's the reason why when she says something everybody listens. Madhuri Dixit To Be A Part Of Choreographer Saroj Khan's Biopic- Reports.

Saroj Khan always used to speak about how dance today has lost nazakat and adaa (delicateness and grace). She also spoke about what she thinks of item numbers like "Shiela ki Jawaani", "Munni Badnam Hui" and "Chikni Chameli". Talking to Rediff, she shared, "Sheila Ki Jawani is better than "Munni Badnam Hui". The songs weren't that good but the dance was better. That was the saving grace. "Sheila Ki Jawani" is better than the other item numbers."

Saroj Khan further added, "I thought Chikini Chameli was vulgar because he (Ganesh Acharya) emphasised too much on one hip movement and her bust. The song is not done like a lavni. He went for out-and-out vulgarity." Saroj Khan Reveals That Madhuri Dixit Refused To Leave Her Rehearsals For 7 Days During Tezaab.

It's true that this is Saroj Khan's opinion but she is a person who has given us countless moves that were both serene and beautiful. With decades of experience behind her, we don't see any reason to not agree with her!

