Ace Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3, 2020. She was 71 and died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. As soon as this tragic news broke online, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Taapsee Pannu and more mourned the loss of the legendary dancer. Saroj Khan gave Bollywood more than forty years and have choreographed some of the most iconic songs in the Hindi cinema. From Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein to the last one Taabha Ho Gaye, the no more star added emotions and expressions to the song like no one else. RIP Saroj Khan: The Ace Choreographer Once Taught Dancing on Her Own TV Show 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan'.

Saroj Khan was very fond of Madhuri Dixit and have worked closely with her in many films. Not just her, she has also made Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more dance to her tunes. Remembering those moments, here are some of the unseen and rare pictures of Saroj Khan on the sets with the stars. Saroj Khan Passes Away at 71: Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Dil Mera Muft Ka, Tabaah Ho Gaye – Superhit Songs Choreographed by the Only Masterji of Bollywood.

These first pics are of Masterji and Madhuri. The duo was terrific as a team and always had fun in each other's company.

Here's Saroj Khan with the Hawa Hawai girl, Sridevi!

From the sets of Mr.India!

One of the iconic romantic songs, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen was also choreographed by Saroj Khan. Here are Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol learning the dance art from Masterji.

This last one sees the late star, Saroj Khan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The above photos are pure gold and indeed some of the best memories of the late choreographer. Saroj Khan made her debut into the movie business as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana. Meanwhile, reportedly, the last rites of Saroj Khan are performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai. May her soul rest in peace.

